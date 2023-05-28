Sunday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (22-29) versus the Cincinnati Reds (23-29) at Wrigley Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-2 in favor of the Cubs. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET on May 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Drew Smyly (5-1) to the mound, while Graham Ashcraft (2-3) will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 4, Reds 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 4-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Reds have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Reds have come away with 16 wins in the 39 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won seven of 17 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 16 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (234 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Reds Schedule