Seiya Suzuki and the Chicago Cubs take the field against Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.

The Reds have been listed as +135 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Cubs (-160).

Reds vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -160 +135 - - - - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 4-6 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Reds have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (41%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 7-10, a 41.2% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 29 of its 52 games with a total this season.

The Reds have posted a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-14 9-15 9-14 14-15 12-23 11-6

