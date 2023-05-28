Nico Hoerner and Jonathan India are the hottest hitters on the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds, who meet on Sunday at Wrigley Field, at 2:20 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 40 homers this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 21st in the majors with a .387 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati ranks 16th in the majors with 234 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .330 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Reds rank 24th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.90) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined 1.455 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Graham Ashcraft (2-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.

Ashcraft will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/23/2023 Cardinals L 8-5 Home Graham Ashcraft Adam Wainwright 5/24/2023 Cardinals W 10-3 Home Ben Lively Steven Matz 5/25/2023 Cardinals L 2-1 Home Luke Weaver Miles Mikolas 5/26/2023 Cubs W 9-0 Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs - Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox - Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox - Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox - Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers - Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers - Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea

