As they try to secure the series sweep, Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (23-29) will take on the Chicago Cubs (22-29) at Wrigley Field on Sunday, May 28. First pitch is set for 2:20 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Reds +125 moneyline odds to win. Chicago is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The total for the contest is set at 7.5 runs.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, May 28, 2023

Sunday, May 28, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Drew Smyly - CHC (5-1, 2.93 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (2-3, 5.57 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 26 times this season and won 12, or 46.2%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -155 or shorter, the Cubs have gone 4-4 (50%).

Chicago has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite in five of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Chicago and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Reds have won in 16, or 41%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win eight times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +8000 - 5th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.