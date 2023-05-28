Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Cubs on May 28, 2023
Jonathan India and Nico Hoerner are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs meet at Wrigley Field on Sunday (starting at 2:20 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Reds vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)
India Stats
- India has 14 doubles, five home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI (57 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.
- He has a .291/.376/.439 slash line on the season.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|5
|9
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Steer Stats
- Spencer Steer has collected 53 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .280/.351/.471 on the season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|May. 27
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|May. 26
|3-for-6
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 25
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 24
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Jonathan India, Spencer Steer or other Reds players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Drew Smyly Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Smyly Stats
- The Cubs' Drew Smyly (5-1) will make his 11th start of the season.
- He has four quality starts in 10 chances this season.
- Smyly will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- The 33-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.93), seventh in WHIP (.958), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Smyly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|May. 23
|5.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Astros
|May. 17
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at Twins
|May. 12
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|1
|vs. Marlins
|May. 6
|3.1
|3
|2
|2
|5
|3
|at Nationals
|May. 1
|7.0
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Graham Ashcraft's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI (54 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He has a .293/.345/.397 slash line on the season.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|May. 27
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has 52 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 29 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.
- He has a .264/.361/.421 slash line on the season.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|May. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Reds
|May. 26
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 25
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Mets
|May. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Nico Hoerner, Dansby Swanson or other Cubs players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.