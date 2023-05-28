Jonathan India and Nico Hoerner are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs meet at Wrigley Field on Sunday (starting at 2:20 PM ET).

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, May 28, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +250)

India Stats

India has 14 doubles, five home runs, 24 walks and 24 RBI (57 total hits). He has stolen eight bases.

He has a .291/.376/.439 slash line on the season.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 27 3-for-5 2 2 5 9 0 at Cubs May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has collected 53 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 19 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .280/.351/.471 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs May. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs May. 26 3-for-6 1 0 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals May. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cardinals May. 24 4-for-5 2 0 2 4 0 vs. Cardinals May. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Smyly Stats

The Cubs' Drew Smyly (5-1) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has four quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Smyly will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

The 33-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.93), seventh in WHIP (.958), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets May. 23 5.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Astros May. 17 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 at Twins May. 12 6.0 4 2 2 4 1 vs. Marlins May. 6 3.1 3 2 2 5 3 at Nationals May. 1 7.0 6 1 1 2 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs, 13 walks and 25 RBI (54 total hits). He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .293/.345/.397 slash line on the season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 27 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Dansby Swanson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Swanson Stats

Dansby Swanson has 52 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 29 walks and 23 RBI. He's also stolen four bases.

He has a .264/.361/.421 slash line on the season.

Swanson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds May. 27 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 vs. Reds May. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets May. 25 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Mets May. 24 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Mets May. 23 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

