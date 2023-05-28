On Sunday, Stuart Fairchild (hitting .323 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .245.
  • In 41.9% of his games this season (18 of 43), Fairchild has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • In 23.3% of his games this season, Fairchild has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (7.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 25.6% of his games this season (11 of 43), with two or more runs three times (7.0%).

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.167 AVG .250
.333 OBP .368
.333 SLG .406
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
12/5 K/BB 9/6
0 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 22
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (45.5%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (22.7%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (22.7%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (50 total, one per game).
  • Smyly (5-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 2.93 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 51 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw five innings against the New York Mets, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 33-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (2.93), seventh in WHIP (.958), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
