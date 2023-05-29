How to Watch the White Sox vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 29
Andrew Benintendi and the Chicago White Sox take the field on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Griffin Canning, who is starting for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.
White Sox vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, May 29, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance
- The White Sox rank 20th in baseball with 55 total home runs.
- Chicago ranks 24th in baseball, slugging .385.
- The White Sox have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
- Chicago ranks 19th in runs scored with 235 (4.3 per game).
- The White Sox's .296 on-base percentage is the second-worst in MLB.
- The White Sox strike out 8.3 times per game to rank 14th in MLB.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Chicago's pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- Chicago's 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox average MLB's 24th-ranked WHIP (1.409).
Angels Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Angels rank eighth in Major League Baseball with 69 home runs.
- Los Angeles is eighth in MLB with a .422 slugging percentage this season.
- The Angels rank ninth in MLB with a .258 team batting average.
- Los Angeles has scored the ninth-most runs in baseball this season with 259.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.327).
- The Angels rank 18th with an average of 8.6 strikeouts per game.
- Los Angeles has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has pitched to a 4.18 ERA this season, which ranks 15th in baseball.
- Angels pitchers have a 1.320 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.
White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Kopech (3-4) takes the mound for the White Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.24 ERA in 57 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty threw seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Kopech is seeking his third straight quality start.
- Kopech is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance on the mound.
Angels Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Angels will hand the ball to Canning (3-2) for his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run in seven innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in one of them.
- Canning has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
White Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|White Sox Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/24/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-0
|Away
|Michael Kopech
|Cal Quantrill
|5/25/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Lucas Giolito
|Alex Faedo
|5/26/2023
|Tigers
|W 12-3
|Away
|Lance Lynn
|Joey Wentz
|5/27/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Jesse Scholtens
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/28/2023
|Tigers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|5/29/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Griffin Canning
|5/30/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lucas Giolito
|Tyler Anderson
|5/31/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Jaime Barria
|6/2/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|-
|Michael Lorenzen
|6/3/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Dylan Cease
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|6/4/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Michael Kopech
|Matthew Boyd
Angels Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Angels Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/23/2023
|Red Sox
|W 4-0
|Home
|Griffin Canning
|Brayan Bello
|5/24/2023
|Red Sox
|W 7-3
|Home
|Tyler Anderson
|James Paxton
|5/26/2023
|Marlins
|L 6-2
|Home
|Reid Detmers
|Jesús Luzardo
|5/27/2023
|Marlins
|L 8-5
|Home
|-
|Edward Cabrera
|5/28/2023
|Marlins
|L 2-0
|Home
|Patrick Sandoval
|Eury Pérez
|5/29/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Griffin Canning
|Michael Kopech
|5/30/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Tyler Anderson
|Lucas Giolito
|5/31/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Jaime Barria
|Lance Lynn
|6/1/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Reid Detmers
|Framber Valdez
|6/2/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Shohei Ohtani
|Cristian Javier
|6/3/2023
|Astros
|-
|Away
|Patrick Sandoval
|J.P. France
