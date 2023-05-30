On Tuesday, Curt Casali (.111 batting average in his past 10 games, with two walks and three RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Curt Casali At The Plate

Casali is hitting .157 with five walks.

Casali has had a base hit in seven of 19 games this year, and multiple hits once.

In 19 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Casali has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored in four games this year (21.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 .208 AVG .091 .240 OBP .333 .208 SLG .091 0 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 7/0 K/BB 4/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 9 GP 10 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (20.0%)

