Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .512 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the hill, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Cubs.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello

Brayan Bello TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Read More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .376, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .440.

He ranks 27th in batting average, 20th in on base percentage, and 79th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

India has had a hit in 39 of 53 games this year (73.6%), including multiple hits 15 times (28.3%).

He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

India has picked up an RBI in 16 games this year (30.2%), with more than one RBI in four of them (7.5%).

In 34 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .348 AVG .273 .455 OBP .324 .623 SLG .303 13 XBH 2 3 HR 0 13 RBI 4 11/12 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 28 GP 25 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (24.0%) 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (52.0%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.0%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (28.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings