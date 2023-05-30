The Boston Red Sox (28-25) will rely on Masataka Yoshida when they host Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds (24-29) at Fenway Park on Tuesday, May 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET.

The Red Sox are listed as -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+150). A 10-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Reds vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Brayan Bello - BOS (3-2, 4.08 ERA) vs Ben Lively - CIN (2-2, 2.65 ERA)

Reds vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Red Sox have won 11 out of the 19 games, or 57.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Red Sox have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Boston.

The Red Sox went 2-1 across the three games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times.

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 40 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (42.5%) in those games.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win five times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nick Senzel 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+200) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+190) Jonathan India 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+850) 0.5 (+190) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+200)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +4000 - 5th

