Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .636 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-5 in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer has 55 hits, which ranks first among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .284 with 23 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.
  • In 33 of 50 games this season (66.0%) Steer has picked up a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (32.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 14.0% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Steer has an RBI in 19 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them.
  • He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.0%.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
.258 AVG .230
.364 OBP .273
.455 SLG .410
6 XBH 7
3 HR 2
7 RBI 6
15/11 K/BB 18/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 25
18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (60.0%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (44.0%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (fourth-most in the league).
  • Bello (3-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.08 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 37 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has a 4.08 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .281 to opposing batters.
