Stuart Fairchild -- with a slugging percentage of .567 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Boston Red Sox, with Brayan Bello on the mound, on May 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cubs.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild has 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks while hitting .250.
  • Fairchild has reached base via a hit in 19 games this season (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • He has hit a home run in only one game this year.
  • Fairchild has had an RBI in 10 games this year (22.7%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 12 of 44 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.167 AVG .250
.333 OBP .368
.333 SLG .406
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
3 RBI 4
12/5 K/BB 9/6
0 SB 1
Home Away
21 GP 23
8 (38.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (47.8%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%)
6 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%)
1 (4.8%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (19.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.68).
  • Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the fourth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bello makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts through 35 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.08, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .281 batting average against him.
