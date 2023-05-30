Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Will Benson (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Brayan Bello. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Cubs.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .074 with a walk.
- Benson has had a hit in a game twice this year, in 11 games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Benson has not driven in a run this season.
- He has not scored a run this season.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.125
|.000
|OBP
|.222
|.000
|SLG
|.125
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|9/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.68 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Red Sox surrender the fourth-most home runs in baseball (75 total, 1.4 per game).
- Bello (3-2 with a 4.08 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his eighth of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In seven games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.08, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .281 against him.
