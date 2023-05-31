On Wednesday, Jake Fraley (batting .158 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Red Sox.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .252 with eight doubles, five home runs and 20 walks.

Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this season (28 of 48), with multiple hits 10 times (20.8%).

He has homered in 8.3% of his games in 2023 (four of 48), and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Fraley has had at least one RBI in 43.8% of his games this year (21 of 48), with more than one RBI eight times (16.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 22.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 6.3%.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .250 AVG .250 .316 OBP .382 .365 SLG .364 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 10 15/5 K/BB 10/9 0 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 25 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (52.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (32.0%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (24.0%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.0%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (44.0%)

