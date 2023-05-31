Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .434.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 84th in the league in slugging.

In 74.1% of his 54 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (7.4%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).

India has had an RBI in 16 games this season (29.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 64.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (14.8%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .348 AVG .273 .455 OBP .324 .623 SLG .303 13 XBH 2 3 HR 0 13 RBI 4 11/12 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 28 GP 26 22 (78.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (23.1%) 21 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (53.8%) 3 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%) 9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (26.9%)

