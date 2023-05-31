Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jonathan India -- with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, on May 31 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Red Sox.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .372, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .434.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 31st, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 84th in the league in slugging.
- In 74.1% of his 54 games this season, India has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 15 multi-hit games.
- In four games this year, he has gone deep (7.4%, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish).
- India has had an RBI in 16 games this season (29.6%), including four multi-RBI outings (7.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 64.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (14.8%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.455
|OBP
|.324
|.623
|SLG
|.303
|13
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|11/12
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|22 (78.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (69.2%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (23.1%)
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (53.8%)
|3 (10.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.8%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Red Sox's 4.75 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (76 total, 1.4 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the left-hander threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 34-year-old has an ERA of 5.14, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
