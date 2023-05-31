On Wednesday, Jose Garcia (.395 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 82 points above season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jose Garcia At The Plate

  • Garcia is batting .235 with eight doubles, two home runs and 14 walks.
  • Garcia has gotten at least one hit in 57.9% of his games this year (22 of 38), with at least two hits six times (15.8%).
  • In 38 games played this season, he has homered in just two of them.
  • Garcia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (26.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 13 times this season (34.2%), including one multi-run game.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
.182 AVG .256
.265 OBP .298
.273 SLG .372
4 XBH 3
0 HR 1
4 RBI 7
13/5 K/BB 12/3
1 SB 2
Home Away
18 GP 20
9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (65.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (30.0%)
6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (35.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (10.0%)
3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (35.0%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The Red Sox pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Red Sox's 4.75 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (76 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Paxton (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.14 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, the left-hander threw three innings, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.14, with 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .245 batting average against him.
