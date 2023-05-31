Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Luke Maile is back in action for the Cincinnati Reds against James Paxton and the Boston Red SoxMay 31 at 7:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since May 31, when he went 0-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Discover More About This Game
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile is batting .255 with two doubles, three home runs and three walks.
- In 50.0% of his 20 games this season, Maile has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 15.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 20), and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Maile has driven in a run in three games this season (15.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six games this year (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.211
|AVG
|.500
|.250
|OBP
|.600
|.263
|SLG
|.875
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (50.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 76 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 5.14 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the lefty threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed a 5.14 ERA and 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while giving up a batting average of .245 to opposing hitters.
