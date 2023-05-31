Wednesday's game features the Boston Red Sox (28-26) and the Cincinnati Reds (25-29) squaring off at Fenway Park in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 6-5 victory for the Red Sox according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 31.

The Red Sox will call on James Paxton (1-1) against the Reds and Luke Weaver (1-2).

Reds vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Reds vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Red Sox 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 8-2-0 in its last 10 contests.

The Reds have had a spread listed in four of their past 10 matchups and have covered every time.

The Reds have been victorious in 18, or 43.9%, of the 41 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Cincinnati has won six of 15 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Cincinnati is the No. 14 offense in MLB, scoring 4.6 runs per game (251 total runs).

The Reds have the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Schedule