On Thursday, Curt Casali (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.

Curt Casali Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Curt Casali At The Plate

  • Casali is batting .154 with five walks.
  • Casali has had a base hit in seven of 20 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not gone deep in his 20 games this season.
  • Casali has picked up an RBI in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in four games this season (20.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Curt Casali Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 6
.208 AVG .091
.240 OBP .333
.208 SLG .091
0 XBH 0
0 HR 0
0 RBI 0
7/0 K/BB 4/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
9 GP 11
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (27.3%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (18.2%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
  • The Red Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sale makes the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.72), 34th in WHIP (1.157), and 11th in K/9 (10.6).
