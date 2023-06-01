The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 132 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley has eight doubles, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .248.

Fraley has had a hit in 28 of 49 games this season (57.1%), including multiple hits 10 times (20.4%).

Looking at the 49 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in four of them (8.2%), and in 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Fraley has an RBI in 21 of 49 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 22.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (6.1%).

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 16 .250 AVG .250 .316 OBP .382 .365 SLG .364 4 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 10 15/5 K/BB 10/9 0 SB 3 Home Away 23 GP 26 15 (65.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (50.0%) 2 (8.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (30.8%) 5 (21.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (23.1%) 1 (4.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 10 (43.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

