Jose Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on June 1 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.

Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Garcia At The Plate

Garcia is batting .231 with eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.

Garcia has recorded a hit in 22 of 39 games this year (56.4%), including six multi-hit games (15.4%).

In 39 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.

In 25.6% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 14 .182 AVG .256 .265 OBP .298 .273 SLG .372 4 XBH 3 0 HR 1 4 RBI 7 13/5 K/BB 12/3 1 SB 2 Home Away 18 GP 21 9 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (61.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 6 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (38.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (9.5%) 3 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (33.3%)

