Jose Garcia Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Jose Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .419 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the mound, on June 1 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Jose Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Discover More About This Game
Jose Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .231 with eight doubles, two home runs and 15 walks.
- Garcia has recorded a hit in 22 of 39 games this year (56.4%), including six multi-hit games (15.4%).
- In 39 games played this year, he has hit a homer in just two of them.
- In 25.6% of his games this season, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (10.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 14 of 39 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jose Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.182
|AVG
|.256
|.265
|OBP
|.298
|.273
|SLG
|.372
|4
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|7
|13/5
|K/BB
|12/3
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|21
|9 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (61.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (38.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (9.5%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (33.3%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 77 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Sale (5-2) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 4.72 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.72), 34th in WHIP (1.157), and 11th in K/9 (10.6) among pitchers who qualify.
