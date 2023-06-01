Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Thursday, Kevin Newman (hitting .424 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Chris Sale. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Red Sox.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman is batting .276 with five doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Newman has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 36 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
- He has gone deep in two of 36 games played this season, and in 1.5% of his plate appearances.
- Newman has an RBI in 10 of 36 games this year, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 13 of 36 games (36.1%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.264
|AVG
|.182
|.286
|OBP
|.229
|.396
|SLG
|.182
|3
|XBH
|0
|2
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|2
|8/1
|K/BB
|2/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (58.8%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (29.4%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (35.3%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (17.6%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to give up the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sale (5-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his 11th start of the season. He has a 4.72 ERA in 55 1/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.72), 34th in WHIP (1.157), and 11th in K/9 (10.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.