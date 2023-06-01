The Boston Red Sox and Masataka Yoshida will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are -165 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Reds (+140). Boston (-1.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under is 9 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Red Sox Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -165 +140 9 -120 +100 -1.5 +115 -140

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 7-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Reds and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Reds have covered the runline in the five of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been victorious in 19, or 45.2%, of the 42 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati is 6-9 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +140 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Cincinnati have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 31 of 55 chances this season.

The Reds are 5-2-0 against the spread in their seven games that had a posted line this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-14 12-15 10-14 16-15 13-23 13-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.