How to Watch the Reds vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Thursday at Fenway Park against Hunter Greene, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Reds vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Red Sox vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Red Sox vs Reds Player Props
|Red Sox vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|Red Sox vs Reds Odds
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 43 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Fueled by 156 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 20th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Cincinnati has scored 256 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks third in the league.
- The Reds rank 22nd with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.
- Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.460 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds' Greene (1-4) will make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a hit in six scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Greene has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/26/2023
|Cubs
|W 9-0
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Justin Steele
|5/27/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Jameson Taillon
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-8
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Julio Teheran
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Tony Gonsolin
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.