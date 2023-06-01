Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox take the field on Thursday at Fenway Park against Hunter Greene, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch will be at 7:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Reds vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Read More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 43 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Fueled by 156 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 20th in MLB with a .393 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.

Cincinnati has scored 256 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .334 this season, which ranks third in the league.

The Reds rank 22nd with an average of 9.2 strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, eighth-best in baseball.

Cincinnati has pitched to a 4.95 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a 1.460 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Greene (1-4) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a hit in six scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Greene has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Cubs W 9-0 Away Hunter Greene Justin Steele 5/27/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox W 9-8 Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox - Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers - Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers - Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers - Home Luke Weaver Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Hunter Greene Tony Gonsolin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.