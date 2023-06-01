Chris Sale will toe the rubber for the Boston Red Sox (28-27) on Thursday, June 1 against the Cincinnati Reds (26-29), who will answer with Hunter Greene. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Reds are +125 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-155). Boston is the favorite on the run line (-1.5 with +125 odds). A 9.5-run total has been set in this matchup.

Reds vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (5-2, 4.72 ERA) vs Greene - CIN (1-4, 4.18 ERA)

Reds vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have entered the game as favorites 21 times this season and won 11, or 52.4%, of those games.

The Red Sox have gone 1-4 (winning only 20% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Boston has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and went 1-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Boston and its opponents combined to go over the run total two times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have come away with 19 wins in the 42 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Reds have won 11 of 23 games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Reds vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan India 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+240) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+185) Kevin Newman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+210) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+185)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +50000 25th 5th Win NL Central +2500 - 5th

