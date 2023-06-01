Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .744 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on June 1 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Fenway Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale

Chris Sale TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Spencer Steer? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 58 hits, which is best among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .289 with 24 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

In 67.3% of his games this year (35 of 52), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (32.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Steer has had at least one RBI in 40.4% of his games this season (21 of 52), with more than one RBI seven times (13.5%).

He has scored in 51.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 16 .258 AVG .230 .364 OBP .273 .455 SLG .410 6 XBH 7 3 HR 2 7 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 18/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 27 18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (33.3%) 14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (48.1%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.8%) 10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (40.7%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings