Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Spencer Steer -- with a slugging percentage of .744 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Boston Red Sox, with Chris Sale on the hill, on June 1 at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Red Sox.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 58 hits, which is best among Cincinnati hitters this season, while batting .289 with 24 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- In 67.3% of his games this year (35 of 52), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (32.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 15.4% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has had at least one RBI in 40.4% of his games this season (21 of 52), with more than one RBI seven times (13.5%).
- He has scored in 51.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.8%.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|27
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (33.3%)
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (48.1%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.8%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (40.7%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Red Sox allow the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sale gets the start for the Red Sox, his 11th of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the lefty tossed five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.72), 34th in WHIP (1.157), and 11th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
