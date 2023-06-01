Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Red Sox - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (hitting .231 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, seven walks and five RBI), battle starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .251 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 67.3% of his 52 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.1% of them.
- He has homered in two of 52 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 34.6% of his games this season, Stephenson has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|16
|.296
|AVG
|.232
|.383
|OBP
|.328
|.366
|SLG
|.304
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|6
|21/9
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|17 (65.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (69.2%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (42.3%)
|1 (3.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.8%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (34.6%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
- The Red Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Red Sox are sending Sale (5-2) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.72), 34th in WHIP (1.157), and 11th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
