The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (hitting .231 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, seven walks and five RBI), battle starter Chris Sale and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Red Sox Starter: Chris Sale
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .251 with 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 23 walks.
  • Stephenson has picked up a hit in 67.3% of his 52 games this season, with more than one hit in 23.1% of them.
  • He has homered in two of 52 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • In 34.6% of his games this season, Stephenson has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (5.8%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored in 40.4% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 5.8%.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.296 AVG .232
.383 OBP .328
.366 SLG .304
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
7 RBI 6
21/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
26 GP 26
17 (65.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (69.2%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (19.2%)
10 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (42.3%)
1 (3.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.8%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (34.6%)

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Red Sox has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.70).
  • The Red Sox give up the third-most home runs in baseball (77 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Red Sox are sending Sale (5-2) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 5-2 with a 4.72 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 58th in ERA (4.72), 34th in WHIP (1.157), and 11th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers.
