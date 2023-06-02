The Cincinnati Reds, including Kevin Newman and his .588 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Red Sox.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

5:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Corbin Burnes TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman has seven doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .291.

Newman has gotten at least one hit in 67.6% of his games this season (25 of 37), with more than one hit 10 times (27.0%).

In 37 games played this season, he has hit a homer in only two of them.

Newman has driven in a run in 11 games this season (29.7%), including six games with more than one RBI (16.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 of 37 games (37.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 10 .264 AVG .182 .286 OBP .229 .396 SLG .182 3 XBH 0 2 HR 0 10 RBI 2 8/1 K/BB 2/2 1 SB 0 Home Away 19 GP 18 14 (73.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%) 4 (21.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

