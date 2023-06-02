Luke Maile Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Luke Maile -- with a slugging percentage of .552 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the hill, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Luke Maile At The Plate
- Maile has three doubles, three home runs and three walks while batting .259.
- Maile has picked up a hit in 52.4% of his 21 games this season, with at least two hits in 14.3% of them.
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (14.3%), homering in 5.2% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (19.0%), Maile has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in six of 21 games so far this season.
Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|.211
|AVG
|.500
|.250
|OBP
|.600
|.263
|SLG
|.875
|1
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|7/0
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (44.4%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (75 total, 1.3 per game).
- Burnes makes the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.68), 37th in WHIP (1.194), and 41st in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
