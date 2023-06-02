The Milwaukee Brewers versus Cincinnati Reds game on Friday at 5:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Owen Miller and Spencer Steer.

The favored Brewers have -185 moneyline odds against the underdog Reds, who are listed at +150. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this game.

Reds vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -185 +150 9.5 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to the total, the Reds and their opponents are 8-2-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Reds' ATS record is 5-1-0 over their previous 10 games (six of those games had runlines set by sportsbooks).

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have been underdogs in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (44.2%) in those contests.

This season, Cincinnati has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it's the underdog by at least +150 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 32 of its 56 games with a total.

The Reds are 5-3-0 against the spread in their eight games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-14 12-16 10-14 16-16 13-23 13-7

