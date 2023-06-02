William Contreras and the Milwaukee Brewers hit the field on Friday at Great American Ball Park against Brandon Williamson, who is starting for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 5:10 PM ET

5:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit just 43 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

Cincinnati ranks 19th in the majors with a .393 team slugging percentage.

The Reds have a team batting average of .257 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

Cincinnati ranks 14th in the majors with 258 total runs scored this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .333 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

The Reds rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.2 whiffs per contest.

Cincinnati averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (5.01) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.463 as a pitching staff, which is third-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Williamson (0-0) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his fourth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up four earned runs while allowing six hits.

Williamson has one start of five or more innings this season in three chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Brandon Williamson Jameson Taillon 5/28/2023 Cubs W 8-5 Away Graham Ashcraft Drew Smyly 5/30/2023 Red Sox W 9-8 Away Ben Lively Brayan Bello 5/31/2023 Red Sox W 5-4 Away Luke Weaver James Paxton 6/1/2023 Red Sox L 8-2 Away Hunter Greene Chris Sale 6/2/2023 Brewers - Home Brandon Williamson Corbin Burnes 6/3/2023 Brewers - Home Graham Ashcraft Colin Rea 6/4/2023 Brewers - Home Ben Lively Adrian Houser 6/5/2023 Brewers - Home Luke Weaver Julio Teheran 6/6/2023 Dodgers - Home Hunter Greene Tony Gonsolin 6/7/2023 Dodgers - Home Brandon Williamson Noah Syndergaard

