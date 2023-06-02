The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.435 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 5:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

  • Steer has 59 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .500, both of which are tops among Cincinnati hitters this season.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 27th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
  • Steer is batting .333 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 67.9% of his games this year (36 of 53), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (32.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has homered in eight games this season (15.1%), homering in 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Steer has had an RBI in 21 games this year (39.6%), including seven multi-RBI outings (13.2%).
  • He has scored in 27 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 16
.258 AVG .230
.364 OBP .273
.455 SLG .410
6 XBH 7
3 HR 2
7 RBI 6
15/11 K/BB 18/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 28
18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (32.1%)
14 (56.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (46.4%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (39.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • The Brewers are sending Burnes (4-4) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.194 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.
