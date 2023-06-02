Stuart Fairchild Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Stuart Fairchild -- batting .323 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Red Sox.
Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Stuart Fairchild At The Plate
- Fairchild is hitting .241 with 11 doubles, a triple, a home run and 14 walks.
- In 42.6% of his 47 games this season, Fairchild has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has homered in one of 47 games, and in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Fairchild has driven in a run in 11 games this season (23.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 27.7% of his games this year (13 of 47), he has scored, and in three of those games (6.4%) he has scored more than once.
Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.167
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.368
|.333
|SLG
|.406
|3
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|12/5
|K/BB
|9/6
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|26
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (46.2%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (19.2%)
|6 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (26.9%)
|1 (4.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (19.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (26.9%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers' 4.12 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to give up 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Burnes gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season. He is 4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.194 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.
