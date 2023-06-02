TJ Friedl -- with a slugging percentage of .676 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Corbin Burnes on the mound, on June 2 at 5:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Red Sox.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Game Time: 5:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .326 with nine doubles, three triples, three home runs and 10 walks.

In 69.0% of his games this season (29 of 42), Friedl has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (35.7%) he recorded at least two.

Looking at the 42 games he has played this season, he's went deep in three of them (7.1%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has had at least one RBI in 28.6% of his games this year (12 of 42), with more than one RBI four times (9.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 14 of 42 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 16 .279 AVG .339 .342 OBP .362 .544 SLG .375 9 XBH 2 3 HR 0 17 RBI 1 16/5 K/BB 13/2 2 SB 2 Home Away 23 GP 19 14 (60.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (78.9%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (31.6%) 6 (26.1%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%) 3 (13.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 9 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (15.8%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings