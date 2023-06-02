Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 2
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After batting .238 with a triple and a walk in his past 10 games, Will Benson and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers (who will hand the ball to Corbin Burnes) at 5:10 PM ET on Friday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Red Sox.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Corbin Burnes
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has a triple and a walk while batting .152.
- Benson has picked up a hit in three games this season (23.1%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Benson has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|4
|.000
|AVG
|.125
|.000
|OBP
|.222
|.000
|SLG
|.125
|0
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|9/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 75 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
- Burnes (4-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Brewers, his 12th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 33rd, 1.194 WHIP ranks 37th, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 41st.
