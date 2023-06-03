The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and after the second round Adam Schenk is in 53rd place at +2.

Looking to wager on Adam Schenk at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Adam Schenk Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Schenk has finished below par on six occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Schenk has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

Schenk has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made the cut in two of his past five events.

Schenk has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 32 -4 271 0 18 2 2 $2.2M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Schenk has had an average finish of 48th with a personal best of 26th at this tournament.

Schenk made the cut in each of his three most recent entries to this event.

Schenk last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 53rd.

Muirfield Village GC measures 7,571 yards for this tournament, 270 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,301).

The average course Schenk has played in the past year has been 307 yards shorter than the 7,571 yards Muirfield Village GC will be at for this event.

Schenk's Last Time Out

Schenk was above average on the 22 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, averaging 2.95 strokes to finish in the 84th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.79 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 58) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was strong enough to place him in the 99th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.06).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Schenk shot better than 74% of the golfers (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Schenk carded a birdie or better on three of 22 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 22 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Schenk recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.7).

Schenk's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were more than the field average of 5.7.

At that last outing, Schenk's showing on the 58 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 7.2).

Schenk finished the Charles Schwab Challenge with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 1.9 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Schenk finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Schenk's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

