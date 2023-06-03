Davis Thompson is in 61st place, with a score of +3, following the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC.

Looking to wager on Davis Thompson at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Davis Thompson Insights

Thompson has finished under par five times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 14 rounds played.

Thompson has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Thompson's average finish has been 65th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 48 -4 269 0 12 1 2 $1.5M

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

The most recent time Thompson played this event was in 2023, and he finished 61st.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,571 yards, 270 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The courses that Thompson has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,333 yards, while Muirfield Village GC will be 7,571 yards this week.

Thompson's Last Time Out

Thompson was somewhat mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the PGA Championship, averaging 3.13 strokes to finish in the 50th percentile of competitors.

His 4.29-stroke average on the 24 par-4 holes at the PGA Championship was poor, putting him in the 24th percentile of the field.

Thompson shot better than 94% of the golfers at the PGA Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.96.

Thompson recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, worse than the field average of 1.3.

On the eight par-3s at the PGA Championship, Thompson had two bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.8).

Thompson's one birdie or better on par-4s at the PGA Championship were less than the tournament average of 4.5.

In that most recent competition, Thompson's showing on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 9.7).

Thompson ended the PGA Championship bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.3) with two on the four par-5 holes.

The field at the PGA Championship averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the four par-5s, but Thompson finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Thompson Odds to Win: +500000

All statistics in this article reflect Thompson's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

