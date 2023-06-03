Saturday's playoff slate features the Vegas Golden Knights hosting the Florida Panthers for the opening game of the Stanley Cup Final, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Golden Knights are favored, with -135 odds on the moneyline, in this game against the Panthers, who have +115 moneyline odds.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, TBS, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs Panthers Additional Info

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida has combined with its opponent to score over 5.5 goals in 70 of 98 games this season.

The Golden Knights are 13-5 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Panthers have claimed an upset victory in 11, or 73.3%, of the 15 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Vegas is 10-4 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (71.4% win percentage).

Florida has 14 games this season playing as the underdog by +115 or longer, and is 11-3 in those contests.

Golden Knights Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Shea Theodore 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+110) 2.5 (+135) Michael Amadio 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+175) - Reilly Smith 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-115) 2.5 (+145)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-133) 1.5 (+155) 3.5 (+110) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+225) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-143) Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+175) -

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 0-0 4-5-1 6.1 3.6 2.2

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 9-1-0 0-0 2-8-0 6.3 2.8 1.9

