The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Colin Rea

Colin Rea TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .368, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .431.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.

India has recorded a hit in 41 of 57 games this season (71.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (26.3%).

He has gone deep in five games this year (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.

India has had an RBI in 17 games this year (29.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 37 times this year (64.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (14.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 16 .348 AVG .273 .455 OBP .324 .623 SLG .303 13 XBH 2 3 HR 0 13 RBI 4 11/12 K/BB 13/5 4 SB 3 Home Away 29 GP 28 23 (79.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (64.3%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%) 22 (75.9%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.6%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings