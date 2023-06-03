Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jonathan India (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Colin Rea and the Milwaukee Brewers at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Brewers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan India? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Brewers Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Brewers Player Props
|Reds vs Brewers Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Reds vs Brewers
|Reds vs Brewers Odds
|Reds vs Brewers Prediction
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .368, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .431.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 45th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- India has recorded a hit in 41 of 57 games this season (71.9%), including 15 multi-hit games (26.3%).
- He has gone deep in five games this year (8.8%), leaving the park in 2.4% of his chances at the plate.
- India has had an RBI in 17 games this year (29.8%), including five multi-RBI outings (8.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (64.9%), including eight games with multiple runs (14.0%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.348
|AVG
|.273
|.455
|OBP
|.324
|.623
|SLG
|.303
|13
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|13
|RBI
|4
|11/12
|K/BB
|13/5
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|28
|23 (79.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (21.4%)
|22 (75.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (53.6%)
|4 (13.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.6%)
|10 (34.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (25.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Brewers rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (76 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea (2-3 with a 4.89 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the right-hander tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .234 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.