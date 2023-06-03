The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday is in progress, and following the second round JT Poston is in 53rd place at +2.

Looking to wager on JT Poston at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

JT Poston Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Poston has finished under par four times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Poston has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Poston's average finish has been 47th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Poston hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 47th.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 26 -7 268 1 18 2 4 $4.3M

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Poston has had an average finish of 52nd at this tournament in five appearances, including a personal best 37th-place.

Poston has made the cut in four of his past five appearances at this tournament.

Poston finished 53rd in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,301 yards in the past year, while Muirfield Village GC is set for a longer 7,571 yards.

The courses that Poston has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,280 yards, while Muirfield Village GC will be 7,571 yards this week.

Poston's Last Time Out

Poston was in the fourth percentile on par 3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.13 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which placed him in the 23rd percentile among all competitors.

Poston shot better than only 10% of the field at the Charles Schwab Challenge on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.80.

Poston did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Poston carded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.7).

Poston's three birdies or better on the 24 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge were less than the field average (5.7).

At that last competition, Poston carded a bogey or worse on five of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

Poston finished the Charles Schwab Challenge without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 1.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Charles Schwab Challenge averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Poston finished without one.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Poston Odds to Win: +250000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Poston's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.