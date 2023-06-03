Kevin Newman -- batting .412 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Explore More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman is hitting .282 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 65.8% of his games this year (25 of 38), Newman has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (26.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has homered in two of 38 games played this year, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 28.9% of his games this year, Newman has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 14 of 38 games (36.8%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.264 AVG .182
.286 OBP .229
.396 SLG .182
3 XBH 0
2 HR 0
10 RBI 2
8/1 K/BB 2/2
1 SB 0
Home Away
20 GP 18
14 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (61.1%)
4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (33.3%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (38.9%)
2 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (35.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (22.2%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Rea (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
