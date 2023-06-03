Lanto Griffin is in 61st place, with a score of +3, following the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC.

Looking to wager on Lanto Griffin at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Lanto Griffin Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Griffin has finished below par six times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Griffin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five events, Griffin has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 47 -1 257 0 5 0 0 $209,617

Sign up today for DraftKings and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

Griffin has had an average finish of 52nd with a personal best of 44th at this tournament.

Griffin has made the cut in three of his past four appearances at this tournament.

Griffin last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 61st.

At 7,571 yards, Muirfield Village GC is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the PGA Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,301 yards.

The average course Griffin has played in the past year has been 250 yards shorter than the 7,571 yards Muirfield Village GC will be at for this event.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin finished in the 17th percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the Wells Fargo Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 4.36 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the Wells Fargo Championship, which placed him in the third percentile of the field.

Griffin shot better than 33% of the competitors at the Wells Fargo Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.57.

Griffin failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Griffin recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Griffin's two birdies or better on par-4s at the Wells Fargo Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.0.

In that last competition, Griffin's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (compared to the field's better average, 6.9).

Griffin ended the Wells Fargo Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.0), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Wells Fargo Championship, Griffin carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards Griffin Odds to Win: +500000 (Bet now with DraftKings!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Griffin's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.