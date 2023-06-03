Luke List is in 61st place, with a score of +3, after the second round of The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village GC.

Looking to place a bet on Luke List at The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Luke List Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, List has finished below par on four occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, List has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five appearances, List's average finish has been 51st.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

List has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

List will attempt to make the cut for the fourth straight time by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 43 -3 271 0 13 0 0 $834,764

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Insights and Stats

List has one top-10 finish in his past seven appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 34th.

In his past seven appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

List finished 61st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This course is set up to play at 7,571 yards, 270 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

The courses that List has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,336 yards, while Muirfield Village GC will be 7,571 yards this week.

List's Last Time Out

List finished in the 39th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, with an average of 3.13 strokes.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge ranked in the 51st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.06).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Charles Schwab Challenge, List shot better than only 10% of the field (averaging 5.00 strokes).

List carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge (the tournament average was 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, List recorded three bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.7).

List recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the field average of 5.7 on the 48 par-4s at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

In that most recent tournament, List posted a bogey or worse on 12 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.2).

List ended the Charles Schwab Challenge bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (1.9) with two on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Charles Schwab Challenge, List carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.7).

The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday Time and Date Info

Date: June 1- 4, 2023

June 1- 4, 2023 Course: Muirfield Village GC

Muirfield Village GC Location: Dublin, Ohio

Dublin, Ohio Par: 72 / 7,571 yards

72 / 7,571 yards

All statistics in this article reflect List's performance prior to the 2023 The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

