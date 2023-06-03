Luke Maile -- with a slugging percentage of .516 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Colin Rea on the mound, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile is hitting .250 with three doubles, three home runs and four walks.
  • Maile has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 22 games this year, with more than one hit in 13.6% of those games.
  • He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this year, and 4.9% of his chances at the plate.
  • Maile has driven in a run in four games this year (18.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in seven of 22 games so far this season.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 5
.211 AVG .500
.250 OBP .600
.263 SLG .875
1 XBH 1
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
7/0 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 9
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (55.6%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%)
1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Brewers have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.08).
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 76 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in baseball).
  • Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.89 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
