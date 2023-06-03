Saturday's contest between the Cincinnati Reds (26-31) and the Milwaukee Brewers (30-27) at Great American Ball Park is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Reds taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on June 3.

The Brewers will look to Colin Rea (2-3) versus the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (3-3).

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Reds 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 6-4.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Reds' ATS record is 5-1-0 over their previous 10 contests (six of those games had runlines set by bookmakers).

The Reds have come away with 19 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has been victorious 17 times in 41 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (262 total), Cincinnati is the 14th-highest scoring team in baseball.

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.96 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Schedule