The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras will square off against the Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.

The Reds have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favorite Brewers (-115). The total is 10.5 runs for the matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Reds gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Reds vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -115 -105 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 6-4.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on seven occasions.

The Reds have gone 5-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (six of those matchups had a spread listed by bookmakers).

Discover More About This Game

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have come away with 19 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Cincinnati has won 17 of its 41 games, or 41.5%, when it's the underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Reds have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 32 of its 57 games with a total.

The Reds have posted a record of 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 14-15 12-16 10-14 16-17 13-24 13-7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.