How to Watch the Reds vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Rowdy Tellez and Jonathan India will be among the stars on display when the Milwaukee Brewers play the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.
Reds vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
Explore More About This Game
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds have hit just 44 homers this season, which ranks 29th in the league.
- Cincinnati ranks 23rd in the majors with a .389 team slugging percentage.
- The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored 262 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.
- The Reds rank 25th with an average of 9.3 strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.
- Cincinnati has the 27th-ranked ERA (4.96) in the majors this season.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.455 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Graham Ashcraft (3-3) will take the mound for the Reds, his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in five of them.
- Ashcraft has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/28/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-5
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Drew Smyly
|5/30/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-8
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Brayan Bello
|5/31/2023
|Red Sox
|W 5-4
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|James Paxton
|6/1/2023
|Red Sox
|L 8-2
|Away
|Hunter Greene
|Chris Sale
|6/2/2023
|Brewers
|L 5-4
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Corbin Burnes
|6/3/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|6/4/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Adrian Houser
|6/5/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Julio Teheran
|6/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Hunter Greene
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Noah Syndergaard
|6/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Clayton Kershaw
