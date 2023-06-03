Player prop bet odds for Christian Yelich, Jonathan India and others are available when the Milwaukee Brewers visit the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

India Stats

India has 15 doubles, six home runs, 26 walks and 26 RBI (60 total hits). He has swiped nine bases.

He's slashing .278/.368/.431 on the year.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 2 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 1 at Red Sox Jun. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 31 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Cubs May. 28 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Spencer Steer has 59 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, eight home runs, 21 walks and 28 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashing .286/.355/.495 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jun. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 31 1-for-3 1 1 2 4 0 at Red Sox May. 30 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Cubs May. 28 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Colin Rea Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Rea Stats

Colin Rea (2-3) will take to the mound for the Brewers and make his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned one quality start.

Rea has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rea Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants May. 28 6.0 5 4 4 6 0 vs. Astros May. 23 5.1 4 0 0 4 2 vs. Royals May. 14 3.2 6 4 4 3 2 vs. Dodgers May. 10 0.2 2 1 1 0 2 at Giants May. 6 6.0 4 3 3 4 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 51 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 26 walks and 24 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He has a slash line of .258/.352/.399 on the season.

Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with seven walks.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Reds Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays May. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 1-for-2 2 0 0 1 1

Rowdy Tellez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Tellez Stats

Rowdy Tellez has 40 hits with four doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 22 walks and 26 RBI.

He has a slash line of .238/.323/.488 so far this year.

Tellez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Reds Jun. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Blue Jays May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 30 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

