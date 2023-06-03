Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Brewers - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Spencer Steer (.692 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati with 59 hits, batting .286 this season with 25 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 42nd in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Steer has had a hit in 36 of 54 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits 17 times (31.5%).
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this year, he's homered in eight of them (14.8%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 38.9% of his games this season, Steer has notched at least one RBI. In seven of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 50.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.6%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.258
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.273
|.455
|SLG
|.410
|6
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|18/2
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|28
|18 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (64.3%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (32.1%)
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (46.4%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (14.3%)
|10 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (39.3%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 25th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (76 total, 1.3 per game).
- Rea gets the start for the Brewers, his ninth of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.89 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.89, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .234 against him.
