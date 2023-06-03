On Saturday, Tyler Stephenson (.283 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 53 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Colin Rea. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Brewers Starter: Colin Rea
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

  • Stephenson is hitting .246 with 11 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 24 walks.
  • Stephenson has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in 12 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 54 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this season (18 of 54), with two or more RBI three times (5.6%).
  • He has scored in 40.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 5.6%.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
20 GP 16
.296 AVG .232
.383 OBP .328
.366 SLG .304
3 XBH 4
1 HR 0
7 RBI 6
21/9 K/BB 18/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
27 GP 27
17 (63.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (70.4%)
7 (25.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (18.5%)
11 (40.7%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%)
1 (3.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (33.3%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective eight K/9, which ranks 25th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 76 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
  • Rea (2-3) gets the starting nod for the Brewers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.89 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
  • His last time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has amassed a 4.89 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .234 to his opponents.
